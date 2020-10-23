MDOC updates COVID-19 data at Marquette Branch Prison

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Corrections is providing updated information about COVID-19 in the Marquette Branch Prison system.

MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz in an email said a total of 131 employees at MBP have tested positive for the virus. That is more than any other prison system in the state. Currently, 76 have the virus.

Out of 327 employees at the prison, slightly more than 200 have been off work at some point, whether for testing positive or being identified as a close contact.

Currently, 112 employees are off work. Of those, 76 are confirmed positive, eight are PUIs (patient under investigation), and 28 are close contacts. Of the 112, 56 are corrections officers.

Gautz said 283 inmates have been transferred to Newberry Correctional Facility. Of those inmates, 225 have tested positive.

Gautz said all Marquette inmates are isolated from Newberry inmates to avoid spreading the virus. He said when they arrived at Newberry, they were isolated in several housing units and do not interact with the other inmates at Newberry.

He said sick inmates are provided medical care and medication as needed.

“The staff at Marquette continue to do an amazing job in difficult circumstances,” he wrote.

Gautz said the MDOC has updated protocols to allow staff off as close contacts, who do not have symptoms, to stay on the job rather have to be off for two weeks, “so long as they agree to wear a surgical mask during their entire shift, take a rapid test each day before their shift and be monitored for temperature and symptoms at the start and end of their shift and twice daily on their days off.”

As of Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9:25 p.m., 407 inmates at MBP are currently positive for COVID-19. That is more than any other prison system in the state. In total, 727 MBP inmates have tested positive.

In a statement, Corrections Officers Union spokesperson Byron Osborn said, “The situation at Marquette is similar to what has happened at other prisons over the past few months, once the virus is present inside of the tight confines of housing units and work spaces it’s inevitable that an outbreak will occur. Once that happens, adjustments to staffing schedules and prisoner movement schedules have to be made to try to minimize exposure. That is what is happening at Marquette right now, it’s just a matter of managing the outbreak as best as possible.”

