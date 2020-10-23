Advertisement

MDHHS to host COVID-19 virtual roundtable with national, state and local experts

Topics Monday include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.
MDHHS office
MDHHS office
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will co-chair a COVID-19 virtual roundtable on Monday. Speakers include national, state and local experts and leaders in public health, health care and higher education.

The program will include short presentations by each speaker followed by questions from the co-chairs. Topics include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.

Media and the public are invited and encouraged to listen in using the link below, however, will not have a chance to ask questions given the roundtable will follow an administrative hearing format.

WHO:          

- Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS

- Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for MDHHS

- Dr. Thomas Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- Emily Martin, associate professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan

- Angelique Joynes, health officer for Allegan County Health Department

- Dr. John Deledda, chairman of Emergency Medicine and chief medical officer For Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Group

- Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University

- Dr. Norman Beauchamp, executive vice president for Health Sciences at Michigan State University

WHAT:  COVID-19 Virtual Roundtable

WHEN:  Monday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Follow this link to listen in live through Microsoft Teams.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West End Indoor Race Day 2020: Goes virtual, keeps same W.E.I.R.D.-ness

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
'The W.E.I.R.D.' 2020 is a virtual event from Oct. 31 to Dec. 5.

Coronavirus

Why COVID-19 cases are rising in Marquette County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Many are questioning the cause of the recent spike in cases.

Coronavirus

125 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Upper Michigan Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Delta County is 7 cases away from reaching 1,000 during this outbreak.

News

NMU adds internship opportunity to Cybersecurity Institute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The university recently partnered with Northcross Group, a technological consulting company, so students in the Cybersecurity Institute at NMU can now get real world experience.

Latest News

News

Escanaba man arrested on narcotics charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Manistique Public Safety Officers and the Public Safety K-9 Unit arrested 36-year-old John Allen Tilot of Escanaba for a narcotic offense near St. Francis De Sales Church on Oak Street in the City of Manistique.

News

Getzloff Corn Maze open through November 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Beyond the seven-acre corn maze and hayrides, there’s a pumpkin patch and goodies for sale.

News

Autistic woman spreads love throughout Marquette

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Local Marquette resident living with Asperger's holds signs with love messages on the street of the city.

News

Michigan State Police to host drug take back event October 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The station will have a box to collect unwanted pills for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

News

Marquette County Habitat For Humanity hires new Executive Director

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity recently welcomed a new Executive Director.

News

City of Marquette releases guidelines for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Trick-or-treating will take place on October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants are advised to maintain social distancing, and to only trick-or-treat with members of their own household. Anyone who feels sick is asked to remain at home and to not hand out candy to others.