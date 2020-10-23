MDHHS to host COVID-19 virtual roundtable with national, state and local experts

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will co-chair a COVID-19 virtual roundtable on Monday. Speakers include national, state and local experts and leaders in public health, health care and higher education.

The program will include short presentations by each speaker followed by questions from the co-chairs. Topics include COVID-19 trends, the effectiveness of various strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and expert perspectives and experiences.

Media and the public are invited and encouraged to listen in using the link below, however, will not have a chance to ask questions given the roundtable will follow an administrative hearing format.

WHO:

- Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS

- Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for MDHHS

- Dr. Thomas Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- Emily Martin, associate professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan

- Angelique Joynes, health officer for Allegan County Health Department

- Dr. John Deledda, chairman of Emergency Medicine and chief medical officer For Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Group

- Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University

- Dr. Norman Beauchamp, executive vice president for Health Sciences at Michigan State University

WHAT: COVID-19 Virtual Roundtable

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Follow this link to listen in live through Microsoft Teams.

