Marquette County Habitat For Humanity hires new Executive Director

Deana Johnson is the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity's new Executive Director.
The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity recently welcomed a new Executive Director.
(Remi Murrey)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity recently welcomed a new Executive Director.

Deanna Johnson was promoted from her position as Deputy Director upon the retirement of Michael Shimon, who served the organization for 21 years in his role. Deanna joined the team in April 2014 and has enjoyed learning all aspects of the Habitat ministry, according to a press release. Prior to joining Habitat, she spent 11 years in the banking industry. Deanna looks forward to deepening Habitat for Humanity’s impact in Marquette County through affordable home ownership and the homeowner occupied repair program and to partnering with the community to continue building and repairing homes in Marquette County.

Richard Graybill, Board president, stated, “the Board of Directors” was pleased to promote internal staff to replace Mike Shimon’s tenure. Deanna has the expertise and skills necessary to lead Marquette County Habitat for Humanity well into the future."

Deanna and her husband Joe have 5 children and 5 grandchildren.  Together they enjoy spending time with family, outdoor activities, and do-it-yourself projects.

For more information on volunteering, donating time or talent, or applying for homeownership, or home repairs, please visit our website at www.mqthabitat.org or call the Habitat office at (906) 228-3578 or email info@mqthabitat.org.

