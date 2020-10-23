Advertisement

Make A Difference Day at NMU tomorrow

NMU volunteers will be going around for most of Saturday and raking leaves for Marquette residents.
By James Kuckkan
Oct. 23, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan students are participating in Make A Difference Day tomorrow, a nationwide service day meant to encourage community members to support their neighbors through various projects and works

One of the more popular works is raking leaves for older residents who might not have been able to do so otherwise, and that’s exactly what NMU students will be doing throughout most of tomorrow. It’s a simple act, but one that speaks volumes for those it helps, and one that student coordinator Maggie Pung stated helps bring the community together, saying, "I’d just encourage everyone to just get out, rake another lawn, buy someone a coffee, because the event isn’t just subject to Northern.”

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this Make A Difference Day will look a little different than it has in years prior. Student groups are limited to ten members at a time, social distancing will be enforced, and mask-wearing is required as well. Students have also been told to limit contact as much as possible with the residents they’ll be helping in order to curb the potential of any spread. Despite the COVID interference, student coordinator Amber Essenmacher remains committed to the effort, saying, “The need is still there, and that’s why we continue to do things like this — Northern Students care.”

Although this specific Make A Difference Day event is only for NMU students, Marquette residents, and Yoopers in general, are encouraged to reach out with some kind of gesture, no matter how small, towards each other. In times like this, you don’t necessarily have to go out and rake leaves — sometimes all it takes to brighten your neighbor’s day is a smile and a wave.

You can find more on Make A Difference Day here.

