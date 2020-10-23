Advertisement

LMAS notes significant increases in COVID-19 cases in October

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) released a statement on Friday highlighting a 167 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in three weeks.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) released a statement on Friday highlighting a 167 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in three weeks.

According to the press release, the LMAS District Health Department reported a total of 134 cases of COVID-19 on October 1. On Thursday, October 22, that number had risen to 358. There have also been two COVID-19 related deaths in the district, the first, an older male, in Alger County, and a second in Schoolcraft County, an older female with underlying health conditions.

From October 1 to October 22, Mackinac County cases increased from 69 to 147. Alger County cases increased from 21 to 103, Schoolcraft County cases increased from 31 to 60, and Luce County increased from 13 to 47. The press release added that, from March to July 2020, the four counties had only 20 cases total.

The reasons for the increases range from events or large gathering to community spread. Fewer people following the basic guidelines of mask wearing avoiding large crowds, and staying home when sick could also be to blame for the uptick in cases. The press release cited “COVID-fatigue” as part of the problem with many people tired of doing precautionary things to protect themselves, letting down their guard. “We understand, we are tired too. We need you to join with us to bring our COVID case numbers down, so as not to overwhelm the hospital or public heath capacity, and most importantly to protect your health and the health of your communities,” the press release stated.

“We need your help. The virus which causes COVID-19 is present in all of our communities. Please wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, please avoid large gatherings, and answer the phone if the health department contacts you. Will you resolve to help us protect our communities by doing these very small things? We can’t do it without you,” the press release concluded.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iron Mountain’s first marijuana cultivation center sends out first sample for testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Testing will allow them to dig deeper into each cannabis type.

News

MHSAA Representative Council confirms on-time winter sports start

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed during its meeting Thursday (Oct. 22) that 2020-21 Winter sports will begin on time, and also approved a series of guidelines for those sports that schools must follow as they continue to work toward limiting the spread of COVID-19 while still providing opportunities for athletes to compete.

News

Cleveland Cliffs reports third quarter results for 2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Cleveland Cliffs Inc. reported third quarter results on Friday for the period ending on September 30, 2020. The company reported total revenues of $1.6 billion, compared to last year’s third-quarter consolidated revenues of $556 million.

News

Iron Mountain VA offering COVID-19 testing for enrolled veterans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Veterans can get tested on October 28th and November 4th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time, near the outpatient entrance.

Latest News

News

Fall Harvest Craft Show begins Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The craft show is located in the Ruth Butler Building on the fairgrounds,

News

WLUC cancels remaining 2020 Craft Shows

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Planning is underway for the 2021 TV6 Craft Shows with hopes for their safe return in the spring.

News

Make A Difference Day at NMU tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with NMU student coordinators Maggie Pung and Amber Essenmacher about the upcoming volunteer event Make A Difference Day.

News

NMU Make A Difference Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
A discussion with NMU student coordinators Maggie Pung and Amber Essenmacher about the upcoming volunteer event, Make A Difference Day.

Coronavirus

Whitmer signs bills to protect businesses from virus suits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
She also codified rules shielding hospitals and other medical providers from pandemic-related lawsuits except in cases of gross negligence.

News

Protesters gather outside of Donald Trump Jr.’s “MAGA” rally in Calumet

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Protesters gathered outside of Donald Trump Jr.'s “MAGA” rally on the corner of US-41 and Airpark Blvd. with signs.