LMAS notes significant increases in COVID-19 cases in October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) released a statement on Friday highlighting a 167 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in three weeks.

According to the press release, the LMAS District Health Department reported a total of 134 cases of COVID-19 on October 1. On Thursday, October 22, that number had risen to 358. There have also been two COVID-19 related deaths in the district, the first, an older male, in Alger County, and a second in Schoolcraft County, an older female with underlying health conditions.

From October 1 to October 22, Mackinac County cases increased from 69 to 147. Alger County cases increased from 21 to 103, Schoolcraft County cases increased from 31 to 60, and Luce County increased from 13 to 47. The press release added that, from March to July 2020, the four counties had only 20 cases total.

The reasons for the increases range from events or large gathering to community spread. Fewer people following the basic guidelines of mask wearing avoiding large crowds, and staying home when sick could also be to blame for the uptick in cases. The press release cited “COVID-fatigue” as part of the problem with many people tired of doing precautionary things to protect themselves, letting down their guard. “We understand, we are tired too. We need you to join with us to bring our COVID case numbers down, so as not to overwhelm the hospital or public heath capacity, and most importantly to protect your health and the health of your communities,” the press release stated.

“We need your help. The virus which causes COVID-19 is present in all of our communities. Please wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, please avoid large gatherings, and answer the phone if the health department contacts you. Will you resolve to help us protect our communities by doing these very small things? We can’t do it without you,” the press release concluded.

