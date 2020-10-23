Iron Mountain VA offering COVID-19 testing for enrolled veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is offering COVID-19 testing for enrolled veterans, as coronavirus cases increase in the area.

Veterans can get tested on October 28th and November 4th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time, near the outpatient entrance. Veterans do not need to make an appointment or call ahead for the testing. Testing results can take from two to seven days. All results will be relayed to patients by phone call when they are received by VA providers.

“We do want to offer veterans an opportunity to come in and get a free COVID test. It’s an opportunity for us to stay safe, as well as the veterans to stay safe,” said John Jamison, the assistant public affairs officer at the VA.

According to Jamison, since June the VA has performed and sent out over 2,900 COVID-19 tests. That is including both employees and veterans.

