Getzloff Corn Maze open through November 1

WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Even though there were new COVID-19 restrictions this year, several families came out to the eleventh year of Getzloff Corn Maze.

“This year was a little more challenging with COVID and the restrictions we have with social distancing. So, we’re very fortunate to be able to run three hayrides as it gets busier,” said Darcy Getzloff, co-owner of Getzloff Corn Maze.

The hayrides are sponsored by Jorasz Farm. Beyond the seven-acre corn maze and hayrides, there’s a pumpkin patch and goodies for sale.

“We also have kitties running around and farm animals behind us and a little barrel train for the little kids so there’s lots of opportunities for kids of all ages,” said Getzloff.

Visitors are asked to social distance and when you aren’t able to, you’re asked to wear a mask. Getzloff says these new restrictions don’t seem to be keeping people from coming.

“It just seems like people are staying longer and happy to be outside and to be able to social distance and enjoy time with their family,” said Getzloff.

If you haven’t made it out to the corn maze, you still have time. Getzloff Corn Maze is open through November first. Saturdays offer something a little different after dark.

“We don’t close till 10 o’clock eastern time so that’s when you can get out with your flashlights and scare each other but also just have a good time with your friends and family,” said Getzloff.

If you can’t make it this year, the Getzloff’s look forward to seeing you next year.

Hours of operation are:

Friday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To visit the Getzloff Corn Maze Facebook page, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.