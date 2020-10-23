Advertisement

Getzloff Corn Maze open through November 1

It’s a family friendly corn maze
Getzloff Corn Maze sign along County Road 551 in Wilson.
Getzloff Corn Maze sign along County Road 551 in Wilson.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Even though there were new COVID-19 restrictions this year, several families came out to the eleventh year of Getzloff Corn Maze.

“This year was a little more challenging with COVID and the restrictions we have with social distancing. So, we’re very fortunate to be able to run three hayrides as it gets busier,” said Darcy Getzloff, co-owner of Getzloff Corn Maze.

The hayrides are sponsored by Jorasz Farm. Beyond the seven-acre corn maze and hayrides, there’s a pumpkin patch and goodies for sale.

“We also have kitties running around and farm animals behind us and a little barrel train for the little kids so there’s lots of opportunities for kids of all ages,” said Getzloff.

Visitors are asked to social distance and when you aren’t able to, you’re asked to wear a mask. Getzloff says these new restrictions don’t seem to be keeping people from coming.

“It just seems like people are staying longer and happy to be outside and to be able to social distance and enjoy time with their family,” said Getzloff.

If you haven’t made it out to the corn maze, you still have time. Getzloff Corn Maze is open through November first. Saturdays offer something a little different after dark.

“We don’t close till 10 o’clock eastern time so that’s when you can get out with your flashlights and scare each other but also just have a good time with your friends and family,” said Getzloff.

If you can’t make it this year, the Getzloff’s look forward to seeing you next year.

Hours of operation are:

Friday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

To visit the Getzloff Corn Maze Facebook page, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escanaba man arrested on narcotics cahrges

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Clark
Manistique Public Safety Officers and the Public Safety K-9 Unit arrested 36-year-old John Allen Tilot of Escanaba for a narcotic offense near St. Francis De Sales Church on Oak Street in the City of Manistique.

News

Autistic woman spreads love throughout Marquette

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Local Marquette resident living with Asperger's holds signs with love messages on the street of the city.

News

Michigan State Police to host drug take back event October 24

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The station will have a box to collect unwanted pills for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

News

Marquette County Habitat For Humanity hires new Executive Director

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity recently welcomed a new Executive Director.

Latest News

News

City of Marquette releases guidelines for safe trick-or-treating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Trick-or-treating will take place on October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants are advised to maintain social distancing, and to only trick-or-treat with members of their own household. Anyone who feels sick is asked to remain at home and to not hand out candy to others.

News

MDOC updates COVID-19 data at Marquette Branch Prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Currently, 76 employees have the virus.

News

WNMU-TV joins Michigan Learning Channel

Updated: 2 hours ago
WNMU-TV at Northern Michigan University has joined the Michigan Learning Channel, a statewide public television partnership offering instructional content to support the education of students and to provide alternative curriculum resources for families and teachers.

News

‘We are in an accelerated phase of growth’ as we approach the holidays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Doctor Kevin Piggott discusses the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and what to expect moving towards the cold & flu season

News

Nessel issues consumer alert on pros, cons of smartphone tracking features

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert on Friday related to smartphones and other devices linked to social media.

News

LMAS notes significant increases in COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) released a statement on Friday highlighting a 167 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in three weeks.