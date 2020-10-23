Fall Harvest Craft Show begins Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The second Fall Harvest Craft Show in Escanaba begins Friday.

Located in the Ruth Butler Building on the fairgrounds, the craft show is open three till eight p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. till six p.m. on Saturday.

There are 70 booths and about 58 vendors with items ranging from Pampered Chef to woodworking crafts.

Masks are required when inside the building, hand sanitizer is provided and everyone is expected to social distance.

“This year is a little bit smaller show. I wanted to limit it for the capacity as far as people coming in and out of the building,” said Tara Bruce, coordinator for the Fall Harvest Craft Show.

There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle supporting U.P. Honor Flights.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.