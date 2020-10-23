Advertisement

Escanaba man arrested on narcotics charges

By Alex Clark
Oct. 23, 2020
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Public Safety Officers and the Public Safety K-9 Unit arrested 36-year-old John Allen Tilot of Escanaba on Monday for a narcotic offense near St. Francis De Sales Church on Oak Street in the City of Manistique.

According to a press release, Tilot faces one count of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony. He faces up to 20 years in prison. He appared in Schoolcraft County District Court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $100,000.

His probable cause hearing is set for November 8 at 1:00 p.m.

Officers received assistance from the Schoolcraft County Sheriffs Department, Sault Tribal Police Department and Michigan State Police. The investigation into illegal narcotics and methamphetamine continues in the City of Manistique and Schoolcraft County. No further details will be released at this time.

