City of Marquette releases guidelines for safe trick-or-treating

Participants are advised to maintain social distancing, and to only trick-or-treat with members of their own household.
Trick-or-treaters collecting candy last Halloween.(WLUC)
Trick-or-treaters collecting candy last Halloween.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is next weekend, which means trick-or-treating is quickly approaching. However, the City of Marquette is encouraging residents to participate a little differently this year.

Trick-or-treating will take place on October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants are advised to maintain social distancing, and to only trick-or-treat with members of their own household. Anyone who feels sick is asked to remain at home and to not hand out candy to others.

Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins says the safest way to pass out candy is to place it in in individually wrapped bags.

“We’re really encouraging one-way trick-or-treating this year, which is basically where people prepackage candy and put it out on a table, at the end or their driveway, or end of their sidewalk so people can just walk by and pick it up,” Hobbins explained.

Hobbins wants everyone to be aware that a costume mask will likely not be effective against COVID-19. He encourages participants to find ways to incorporate protective masks into their costumes.

