BREAKING: Serious crash on M-553 in Marquette County

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash Friday evening at Glasses Curve.
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At least two vehicles were involved in a serious crash near Marquette Mountain on M-553 at Glasses Curve around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

There are reports of serious injuries, but police on the scene did not release any details. The road was slushy from the snow.

It is not yet known how many people were involved or what condition they are in.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

