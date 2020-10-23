Autistic woman spreads love throughout Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the midst of a world dealing with a virus, racial injustices and a struggling economy, there are still people out here on a mission to spread love.

Sarah Still spends time throughout her day standing on the sidewalks of Marquette with hand-painted signs.

The signs read ‘The Revolution of Love is Here’ and ‘Sending Love and Miracles’.

Still has a developmental disorder called Asperger’s, a high-functioning autistic disability.

Nonetheless, she won’t let that stop her from getting her message into the world.

“This world is really hateful and very chaotic so I like to try to be the calm amongst the storm,” Still said.

Still said she won’t be coming out as much during the winter, but she usually likes to spread love throughout the streets of Marquette three times a day.

