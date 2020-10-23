Aspirus health system officials give regional COVID-19 update

Wausau, Wis. (WLUC) - Aspirus health system, which covers Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, urges every community no matter how small to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

President and CEO Matt Heywood led the press briefing update at their Wausau hospital location Thursday.

During conducted tests, he said they’ve indicating almost a quarter of their patients having contracted Covid-19.

Aspirus has identified about 214 of their 8,700 staff members either having or are suspected of having the coronavirus -- Heywood said they’ve made sure to take care of them and to provide supplemental staffing.

“In a rural community, many of us thought we can be exempt from Covid-19. We thought it was more of a bigger city, east coast-west coast challenge. I think we’re finding that’s not the case and thankfully our organization was prepared for this and our team has worked long hours to make sure we were prepared,” said Heywood.

The Aspirus president encouraged community members to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently in anticipation of more people staying indoors during the winter months.

