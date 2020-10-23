A colder & snowy weekend ahead

Rain/snow mix continues early in the day as an area of low pressure continues to lift northeast across the Northern Lower Peninsula. Then, cooler air filters in during the day, and a band of snow will travel from to east across the U.P. this afternoon. In the meantime, Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect for Baraga and Marquette counties as an additional 3″ of wet snow is likely in the highlands. Lake effect snow showers will be around on Saturday with another round of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.

Today: Rain/snow mix transitioning to snow for all

HIghs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow moving in during the afternoon and becoming widespread

Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Monday: Continued lake effect snow showers during the morning

Highs: Mainly 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: More 30s

Wednesday: Chance for mixed showers

HIghs: A touch milder around 40°

Thursday: Rain/snow chances

Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.