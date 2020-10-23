Advertisement

A colder & snowy weekend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain/snow mix continues early in the day as an area of low pressure continues to lift northeast across the Northern Lower Peninsula. Then, cooler air filters in during the day, and a band of snow will travel from to east across the U.P. this afternoon. In the meantime, Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect for Baraga and Marquette counties as an additional 3″ of wet snow is likely in the highlands. Lake effect snow showers will be around on Saturday with another round of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.

Today: Rain/snow mix transitioning to snow for all

  • HIghs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

  • Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow moving in during the afternoon and becoming widespread

  • Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east

Monday: Continued lake effect snow showers during the morning

  • Highs: Mainly 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

  • Highs: More 30s

Wednesday: Chance for mixed showers

  • HIghs: A touch milder around 40°

Thursday: Rain/snow chances

  • Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering Rain and Snow Expected Off Lake Superior Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Blustery and Cold Friday with Some Rain and Snow Off Lake Superior

Forecast

A wintry mix comes today

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A wintry mix moves in this afternoon.

Forecast

More Rain and Snow Develops Across Upper Michigan Thursday Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
More Snow is Expected Over Portions of Upper Michigan

Forecast

Another round of rain/snow to end the week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
More rain and snow is on tap for us to end the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Snow and Rain Tonight, Another System Late in the Week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather On Demand: 10/20/2020

Forecast

System brings accumulating snow tonight

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
This week's first system brings snow this evening.

Forecast

Accumulating Snow Expected Over Western Portions Tomorrow Night

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC evening forecast on October 19, 2020

Forecast

Quiet day before system brings accumulating snow

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A quiet day followed by system snow by tomorrow evening.

Forecast

Lake effect continues in the west wind belts, but sunny breaks still in store over the U.P. Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The next weather system is expected to bring rain & snow chances Tuesday.

Forecast

Rain and snow chances persist in the northern counties Sunday; more sunshine expected over the Southern U.P.

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Dry westerly air takes place aloft, only to contend with the Lake Superior effect phenomenon.