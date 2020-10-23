A colder & snowy weekend ahead
Rain/snow mix continues early in the day as an area of low pressure continues to lift northeast across the Northern Lower Peninsula. Then, cooler air filters in during the day, and a band of snow will travel from to east across the U.P. this afternoon. In the meantime, Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect for Baraga and Marquette counties as an additional 3″ of wet snow is likely in the highlands. Lake effect snow showers will be around on Saturday with another round of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.
Today: Rain/snow mix transitioning to snow for all
- HIghs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east
Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
- Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east
Sunday: Cloudy with rain/snow moving in during the afternoon and becoming widespread
- Highs: Low to mid 30s west, upper 30s east
Monday: Continued lake effect snow showers during the morning
- Highs: Mainly 30s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
- Highs: More 30s
Wednesday: Chance for mixed showers
- HIghs: A touch milder around 40°
Thursday: Rain/snow chances
- Highs: Around 40°
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.