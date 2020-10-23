Advertisement

125 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Upper Michigan Friday

Delta County is 7 cases away from reaching 1,000 during this outbreak.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 125 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Friday.

Local health departments reported 76 more cases are considered recovered.

As of Friday, Oct. 23 at 5:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 4,812 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 2,200 are considered recovered and 91 have resulted in death. Click here to see a list of all confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. has risen to 6.9% - the highest since early April. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

  • Delta: 27 cases, 1 death, 22 recoveries (Source: PHDM)
  • Dickinson: 28 cases, 3 deaths, 12 recoveries (Source: DIDHD)
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 8 cases
  • Iron: 9 cases, 34 recoveries (Source: DIDHD)
  • Mackinac: 4 cases
  • Marquette: 28 cases, 1 death
  • Menominee: 12 cases, 8 recoveries (Source: PHDM)
  • Ontonagon: 1 case
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

The cumulative rate of positive diagnostic tests for Upper Michigan is 3.04% as of Oct. 23.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 64 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 22. Eighteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have nine patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has six patients, with one in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has seven patients with five in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 21 patients with nine in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

