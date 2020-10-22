UPHP donates $50K to Great Lakes Recovery Centers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) has made a $50,000 commitment to Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) in support of their project to expand recovery services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House to a new location on West Easterday in Sault Ste. Marie.

GLRC’s Men’s New Hope House, currently located on Spruce Street, is a 16-bed residential facility for males over the age of 18 with a substance use disorder. Last year alone, there were a total of 129 residents with the average length of stay being 42 days.

“We are honored to support GLRC’s project to expand these essential services to citizens of the Upper Peninsula who need them,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer Melissa Holmquist. “This work definitely supports our mission to advance the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Residential substance abuse treatment allows individuals to live in a therapeutic environment, alongside other residents, with 24-hour supervision and comprehensive programming. Residents at Men’s New Hope House are assigned a counselor who provides one-on-one services and meets frequently with them throughout their stay, while also attending group therapy and programs focused on acquiring new life skills.

“We are very grateful for the generous support from UPHP and their commitment to helping advance treatment and recovery programming in the Upper Peninsula,” said GLRC Chief Executive Officer Greg Toutant.

Additionally, GLRC helps connect residents with support services that may be beneficial once they leave treatment, including recovery meetings, employment and housing opportunities, family support groups, and health services.

To learn more, visit https://www.greatlakesrecovery.org/residential-services/mnhh.

ABOUT UPHP: Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently manages the care of nearly 50,000 Upper Peninsula residents enrolled in Michigan Medicaid, Children’s Special Health Care Services, the Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage. Its network exceeds 2,000 providers. Learn more at www.uphp.com.

ABOUT GLRC: GLRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a variety of behavioral health services at 18 locations across the UP, including substance abuse and mental health counseling, residential programs, outpatient services, peer recovery, prevention services, and more. To learn more visit www.glrc.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.