Rize U.P., Iron Mountain’s first marijuana retailer open

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Medical and recreational marijuana is now being sold for the first time in Iron Mountain. Rize U.P.'s general manager Alex Manuli, says the dispensary’s ‘soft opening’ on Saturday, has led to steady business.

“We’ve had a wide range of customers, people from 21 all the way up to 80-year-s old coming around, it’s been a great diversity, as far as customer base,” she said.

The company has also added 20 new jobs to the area.

“Our employees are catching on to our systems and procedures. It just gets smoother and smoother every day,” she explained.

Manuli says Rize U.P. offers a wide range of products, for both their medical and recreational customers.

“All the way from pre-rolls to edibles,” she said.

Right now, Rize U.P. is only offering online ordering and curbside pick-up for the health and safety of their patrons and employees. The facility, located at North Highway US-2, is open seven days a week, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM central time.

Construction on this site began over a year ago, and the majority of it is finished, but Manuli says there is still more to do.

“We’re going to eventually be vertically integrated meaning that we will have a cultivation in the back, as well as processing,” she added.

For now, Rize U.P. has partnered with Superior Selections, which is the first marijuana growing center in the area. “Superior Selections is going to be our exclusive in house cultivators, and that is coming soon,” said Manuli.

Rize U.P. is hoping to open its Marquette dispensary in the next few months.

