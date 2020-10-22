Advertisement

Rize U.P., Iron Mountain’s first marijuana retailer open

The facility, located at North Highway US-2, is open seven days a week, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM central time.
A Rize U.P. employee helps a customer.
A Rize U.P. employee helps a customer.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Medical and recreational marijuana is now being sold for the first time in Iron Mountain. Rize U.P.'s general manager Alex Manuli, says the dispensary’s ‘soft opening’ on Saturday, has led to steady business.

“We’ve had a wide range of customers, people from 21 all the way up to 80-year-s old coming around, it’s been a great diversity, as far as customer base,” she said.

The company has also added 20 new jobs to the area.

“Our employees are catching on to our systems and procedures. It just gets smoother and smoother every day,” she explained.

Manuli says Rize U.P. offers a wide range of products, for both their medical and recreational customers.

“All the way from pre-rolls to edibles,” she said.

Right now, Rize U.P. is only offering online ordering and curbside pick-up for the health and safety of their patrons and employees. The facility, located at North Highway US-2, is open seven days a week, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM central time.

Construction on this site began over a year ago, and the majority of it is finished, but Manuli says there is still more to do.

“We’re going to eventually be vertically integrated meaning that we will have a cultivation in the back, as well as processing,” she added.

For now, Rize U.P. has partnered with Superior Selections, which is the first marijuana growing center in the area. “Superior Selections is going to be our exclusive in house cultivators, and that is coming soon,” said Manuli.

Rize U.P. is hoping to open its Marquette dispensary in the next few months.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The amount of injuries are unknown at this time.

News

Showcasing the DNR: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund may have made your favorite park or trail possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOLENE PRIEST SCHULTZ, Michigan DNR
The trust fund’s original purpose was to fund purchase of land for the public’s enjoyment using revenue derived from oil, gas and mineral rights owned by the state.

News

Hermansville bar listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Those who visited the Broad Axe Saloon Oct. 17 through Oct. 19 could have been exposed to he coronavirus.

News

Ishpeming Lions Club cancels annual Holiday Breakfast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In the coming weeks, the Ishpeming Lions Club will raise online sponsorships and honor businesses and community members who have supported the event.

Latest News

News

UPHP donates $50K to Great Lakes Recovery Centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The funds are in support of their project to expand recovery services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House to a new location on West Easterday in Sault Ste. Marie.

News

‘Railroad Dock’ boating access site to close temporarily in Menominee County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The work at the site, located along Harbor Drive, is set to begin Oct. 26 and conclude Nov. 14.

News

MTEC SmartZone announces interim CEO

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Scott MacInnes replaces Daniel Jamison, who announced his resignation Sept. 3.

News

Dine to Donate at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Aaron Taylor, the general manager of Aubree's Pizzeria and Grill, about the Dine to Donate fundraiser happening today.

News

Dine to Donate

Updated: 6 hours ago
A discussion with Aaron Taylor, the general manager of Aubree's Pizzeria and Grill, about the Dine to Donate fundraiser happening today.

Coronavirus

NMU to increase guest restrictions as coronavirus cases climb in Marquette County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
NMU is restricting guest visits to campus for the next two weeks. For example, the PEIF is being closed to all non-NMU individuals.