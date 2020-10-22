Advertisement

‘Railroad Dock’ boating access site to close temporarily in Menominee County

The work at the site, located along Harbor Drive, is set to begin Oct. 26 and conclude Nov. 14.
Google Maps image of Menominee showing Harbor Drive along Lake Michigan.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Natural Resources boating access site on Lake Michigan in the city of Menominee will close temporarily while shoreline protection measures are put in place.

The work at the “Railroad Dock,” located along Harbor Drive, is set to begin Oct. 26 and conclude Nov. 14.

A rip-rap berm will be constructed to protect the shoreline and the road to a lighthouse from flooding. These measures are also expected to limit the amounts of erosion and debris deposited at the boating access site and parking lot during high water events.

There are alternative boating access sites available along the Menominee River upstream off 5th Avenue, near the River Park Campground, behind Jack’s Grocery Store. Another launch access to Lake Michigan/Bay of Green Bay is located at the Menominee Marina on 1st Street.

There are also a few river boat launch access sites on the Wisconsin side of the river. These are located at Nest Egg Marina and another located off Ogden Street, near the Waupaca Foundry.

For the latest information on this and other DNR facilities closures, visit the Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

