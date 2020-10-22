NMU to increase guest restrictions as coronavirus cases climb in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With coronavirus cases rising in Marquette County, Northern Michigan University is restricting guest visits to campus for the next two weeks.

University president Fritz Erickson made the announcement in a campus-wide email Thursday morning. NMU’s coronavirus dashboard shows 14 actives cases among students and employees. Marquette County, however, reports a 9.1% positivity average for the past seven days. That’s the highest level for the county since April, when testing opportunities were scarce.

NMU, which tested all students and employees before the fall semester began, continues to hold classes in person. The last day of classes for the semester is Nov. 24.

To mitigate coronavirus spread from the community to campus, NMU is putting the following guest restrictions in place, effective 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Nov. 6:

• On-campus visits and tours for prospective students, including student-athletes, and their families scheduled for this time period are suspended and will be rescheduled or moved to a virtual format.

• Two Saturday, Oct. 24, events will go on, but with modifications. Make a Difference Day will only include leaf raking for senior residents in the City of Marquette. The Center of Student Enrichment will provide the rakes and bags so there is no contact with the homeowners. The Marching Band’s performance at the Superior Dome will be streamed live for all, including parents who were scheduled to travel to campus.

• Non-NMU individuals coming onto campus for university business during this period must be approved by the appropriate division leader, this includes anyone who was previously approved. It is strongly recommended that meetings, presentations, and events be rescheduled or moved to a virtual format so we can limit the number of guests on campus over the next two weeks.

• The PEIF is being closed to all non-NMU individuals. Only NMU students, faculty and staff rec members will be able to use the facility during this period. Community and family recreation sports members will receive an extension on their memberships to cover the lost access to services during the restricted period.

• Reserving NMU facilities space for non-university purposes is suspended and reservations cancelled through Nov. 6. This includes space in the Northern Center, Berry Events Center, PEIF, Superior Dome and Jacobetti Complex. Cancellation of space does not include contracted renters, although these areas will need to restrict off-campus clients and visitors as well. Barnes and Noble-NMU and the Wildcat Den will remain open to NMU students, faculty and staff.

• The Superior Dome community walking program will not begin as it was scheduled to do during this time period.

• On-campus job interviews scheduled for this time period should be moved to a virtual format or rescheduled.

Erickson says these restrictions will be reevaluated at the end of the month based on what’s happening with the COVID-19 rates in Marquette and the region.

“Now is when we must be exceptionally diligent in our efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay,” Erickson wrote. “We are in Week 10 with a goal to not have to switch to remote learning this semester. You know what that means: wear your mask (properly) indoors and outdoors when you’re near people, social distance and avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently, limit your travel, and stay home when you do not feel well or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Nov. 24, the last day of classes, is 5 weeks -- just 34 days -- away.”

