ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, four cars were involved in a crash in front of Northiron Church.

The amount of injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound lane of US-41 in the area.

Ishpeming City Police, Negaunee Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

