Multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming

The amount of injuries are unknown at this time.
Photo of multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming
Photo of multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming(Dave Guizetti | WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, four cars were involved in a crash in front of Northiron Church.

The amount of injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound lane of US-41 in the area.

Ishpeming City Police, Negaunee Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

