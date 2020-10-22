Advertisement

MRHC presents Great Lakes Diving online Nov. 4

Eric Smith and Dan Fountain will discuss their adventures such as diving the shipwrecks of Isle Royale.
Dan Fountain diving.
Dan Fountain diving.(Dan Fountain image via MRHC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is Shipwreck Month, and the Marquette Regional History Center (MRHC) will host local diving enthusiasts to discuss Great Lakes diving.

Eric Smith and Dan Fountain will discuss their adventures such as diving the shipwrecks of Isle Royale. They will share historical images of shipwrecks and discuss the development of sport diving around Lake Superior.

This live online presentation will include time for questions.

$5 donation to the History Center is needed to join this program. Register for the online program at marquettehistory.org/things-to-do.

This program is part of the history center’s 2020 Great Outdoors Series, with support from the Michigan Humanities Council.

