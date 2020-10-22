Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord/tenant order through end of 2020

The amended order provides guidance to courts so that they can consistently process cases that may be affected by the CDC eviction moratorium.
Michigan landlord/tenant filings graph.
Michigan landlord/tenant filings graph.(Michigan Supreme Court/State Court Administrative Office Judicial Data Warehouse)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Supreme Court has approved amendments to Administrative Order No. 2020-17 to extend compliance through the end of 2020, while the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order halting evictions for nonpayment of rent cases is in effect.

The amended order provides guidance to courts so that they can consistently process cases that may be affected by the CDC eviction moratorium.

The order includes a new requirement that plaintiffs file a verification form indicating whether or not a defendant has submitted a declaration to the plaintiff that he or she falls within the order’s protections. Michigan courts will process the nonpayment of rent case through entry of judgement, but no order of eviction can be issued for those cases while the CDC order is in effect. That order is currently set to expire December 31, 2020, although it has been challenged in some federal courts. In addition, the amendments would require courts to continue holding a pretrial hearing and advising tenants of the right to counsel and assistance programs.

AO No. 2020-17 facilitates implementation of a $60 million state eviction diversion program that connects renters with attorneys and with rental assistance. As of September 30, Michigan’s eviction diversion program has already processed 3,000 cases, providing $10 million in rental assistance.

The number of landlord/tenant filings in September (the most recent month for which complete data are available, see chart below) were roughly half the number of filings in 2019.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Court has acted to protect public health and to make sure trial courts statewide have current information, necessary technology, and guidance to process cases consistently.

For example, Michigan trial courts have conducted more than 1.3 million hours of court proceedings via Zoom. Public access to those proceedings is facilitated through the Virtual Courtroom Directory which allows for users to click on a map, find their judge, and watch a hearing on YouTube. More than 100,000 people have used the directory and more than 37,000 have subscribed to court YouTube pages.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MRHC presents Great Lakes Diving online Nov. 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Eric Smith and Dan Fountain will discuss their adventures such as diving the shipwrecks of Isle Royale.

News

Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency opens expanded food distributor warehouse, truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The new area located at 621 N. Hooper is the food distributor across 10 Upper Michigan counties. The agency put a 2,000-foot expansion on this warehouse.

News

Multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The amount of injuries are unknown at this time.

News

Rize U.P., Iron Mountain’s first marijuana retailer open

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The facility, located at North Highway US-2, is open seven days a week, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM central time.

Latest News

News

Showcasing the DNR: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund may have made your favorite park or trail possible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOLENE PRIEST SCHULTZ, Michigan DNR
The trust fund’s original purpose was to fund purchase of land for the public’s enjoyment using revenue derived from oil, gas and mineral rights owned by the state.

News

Hermansville bar listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Those who visited the Broad Axe Saloon Oct. 17 through Oct. 19 could have been exposed to he coronavirus.

News

Ishpeming Lions Club cancels annual Holiday Breakfast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In the coming weeks, the Ishpeming Lions Club will raise online sponsorships and honor businesses and community members who have supported the event.

News

UPHP donates $50K to Great Lakes Recovery Centers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The funds are in support of their project to expand recovery services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House to a new location on West Easterday in Sault Ste. Marie.

News

‘Railroad Dock’ boating access site to close temporarily in Menominee County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The work at the site, located along Harbor Drive, is set to begin Oct. 26 and conclude Nov. 14.

News

MTEC SmartZone announces interim CEO

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Scott MacInnes replaces Daniel Jamison, who announced his resignation Sept. 3.