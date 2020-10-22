Advertisement

Marthaler Marquette hosts fundraiser to ‘Drive Cancer Out’

It’s the dealership’s second annual event in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was time to walk for awareness and 'Drive Cancer Out’ at the Marthaler Marquette dealership Thursday.

Participants took part in the outdoor walk through the lot, followed by refreshments inside and opportunities to donate to the cause.

Marthaler is donating $5 for every fundraiser ribbon signed and will also match any monetary donations up to $5,000.

All proceeds go to supporting three local organizations in the Cancer Care of Marquette County, Superior Health Foundation and UP Pink Power.

“People coming in, they’ll sign a ribbon and say ‘oh my aunt had this, my sister had this, I have a wife that’s fighting this right now.’ So you really realize what an impact it has in the Upper Peninsula and how much you go about your day-to-day without realizing how many people are actually suffering and fighting this fight," said Marthaler Marquette Assistant Business and Marketing Manager Cassandra Herman.

Herman said they’ve already received over $1,000 in personal donations -- and that there is still time to donate, buy a fundraiser event T-shirt, bring in some items or sign a ribbon.

The 'Drive Cancer Out’ fundraiser runs to the end of October. For social media updates from Marthaler Marquette on the event click here: Marthaler Marquette Facebook page.

