Marquette police remind drivers about school bus safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s national school bus safety week and Marquette City Police are reminding drivers, there are penalties for violating school bus traffic laws. There can be fines for passing a bus with it’s red lights on, up to $500 and it could also add up to three points on a drivers license. Marquette police say buses give plenty of indication before stopping and letting children off.

“Once you see the yellow lights come on on top of a bus you should be prepared to stop knowing that within 100-200 feet that bus is going to come to a halt with red lights on and that’s where you have to make a stop, just have some awareness anytime your around a school bus,” said Scott Durand from the MPD.

Durand also says at times, Marquette police will ride on school busses and issue tickets to drivers when needed.

