Local businesses prepare for the holiday season

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas is just two months away and local businesses are getting ready for the holiday season. Treasure City in Manistique calls itself the largest gift shop in the north.

“We have a lot of families that come back and shop year after year, so we do gear for families, both local and tourists,” said Kathy Skok, owner of Treasure City.

Even Treasure City took a hit when businesses had to close for COVID-19, but that didn’t keep the store down for long.

“As soon as things reopened and we could do drive through, my sister and I designed some clothing. The ‘Yooper Strong.’ So, we were printing in here for about a month and mailing and shipping,” said Skok.

This year turned out to be a success.

“There were a lot of people up here this year and people did want to spend money. Retail therapy, I guess,” said Skok.

Even though there has been recent troubles with suppliers sending products, Treasure City already has plenty of Christmas items in stock.

“We’ve really searched for new products and we have been stocking our shelves like crazy lately, so the store is well stocked with a great variety,” said Skok.

Skok encourages everyone to shop local and support local businesses however you can this holiday season.

