Lingering Rain and Snow Expected Off Lake Superior Friday

Cold October Weather Continues into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday: Blustery northerly winds with rain showers close to Lake Superior, snow inland, with a few inches of snow on cold surfaces over the north-central highlands west of Marquette and over the Porkies and Gogebic Range

Highs: 30s with morning readings in the low 40s southeast dipping into the 30s during the day

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cold, some rain and snow showers east off Lake Superior

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, chance of some light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 30s

Below average temperatures will continue through much of next week.  Precipitation looks light and will be mainly in the form of snow showers and flurries.

