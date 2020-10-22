Lingering Rain and Snow Expected Off Lake Superior Friday

Friday: Blustery northerly winds with rain showers close to Lake Superior, snow inland, with a few inches of snow on cold surfaces over the north-central highlands west of Marquette and over the Porkies and Gogebic Range

Highs: 30s with morning readings in the low 40s southeast dipping into the 30s during the day

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cold, some rain and snow showers east off Lake Superior

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, chance of some light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 30s

Below average temperatures will continue through much of next week. Precipitation looks light and will be mainly in the form of snow showers and flurries.

