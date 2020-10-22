Ishpeming Lions Club cancels annual Holiday Breakfast

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual holiday event in Ishpeming has been canceled for this year.

The Ishpeming Lions Club canceled its 17th annual Holiday Breakfast, which was set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Every year, the Ishpeming Lions raise funds through event sponsorship, ticket sales and donations. All funds are locally distributed to causes such as Bay Cliff Health Camp, the Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In the coming weeks, the Ishpeming Lions Club will raise online sponsorships and honor businesses and community members who have supported the event.

More information can be found on the Ishpeming Lions Club Facebook page.

