Hermansville bar listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Those who visited the Broad Axe Saloon Oct. 17 through Oct. 19 could have been exposed to he coronavirus.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has identified a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Menominee County.

Individuals visiting this location may be at a higher risk for exposure if larger crowds were present and masking and social distancing guidelines were not consistently followed.

The location was:

  • Broad Axe Saloon, N16510 Main Street, Hermansville, MI 49847 on October 17, 2020 through October 19, 2020

PHDM is recommending that anyone who visited this location during the identified time frame above monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure.

Symptoms may include: fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

As always, PHDM continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining social distancing when around other people. Avoid sharing personal items such as utensils, water bottles, and cell phones.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 9-1-1 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms or any potential exposure.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

