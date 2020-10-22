Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The campaign team of President Donald Trump is holding an event in Houghton County.

The “Make America Great Again” event will feature the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. and is being held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

Based on reporter description at the event, social distancing wasn’t being fully followed by the roughly 300 people in attendance and many were not wearing face coverings.

Doors for the event opened at 3:00 p.m. with a scheduled start time of 4:30 p.m.

The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).

