Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport

The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a campaign event on Oct. 22, 2020, at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a campaign event on Oct. 22, 2020, at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons and TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The campaign team of President Donald Trump is holding an event in Houghton County.

The “Make America Great Again” event will feature the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. and is being held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

Based on reporter description at the event, social distancing wasn’t being fully followed by the roughly 300 people in attendance and many were not wearing face coverings.

Doors for the event opened at 3:00 p.m. with a scheduled start time of 4:30 p.m.

The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).

Watch a Facebook live feed of the event below.

This story will be updated with more information throughout the evening.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila, Andrew LaCombe and Nick Friend
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.

National Politics

Veteran suicide prevention bill becomes law

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Among other things, the bill creates a new policy to increase the number of mental health professionals in VA facilities and promote innovative treatment options.

State Politics

Secretary of State: Drop off absentee ballot, don’t mail it

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and David Eggert
Sec. Jocelyn Benson said hand delivering a ballot ensures it arrives by 8:00 p.m. on Election Night and is counted.

News

Deadline quickly approaching for online voter’s registration

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Deadline is Oct. 19; after that registration must be done in person at the local clerk’s office

Latest News

State Politics

Sec. Benson announces ban on openly carrying a firearm at voting locations

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
This applies to polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

National Politics

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.