Advertisement

Dine to Donate at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill

The event is in support of the local restoration group, the Marquette Beautification Committee
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dine to Donate may be one of the easiest fundraisers to participate in — all you have to do is order a meal from Aubree’s today.

To clarify, Dine to Donate is an event Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill holds from time to time to support various businesses, organizations, and community fixtures, such as schools and sports teams. The restaurant donates twenty percent of every total bill towards whichever group they’re supporting that day. So, all you have to do to take part is order a meal from Aubree’s and specify you’d like to contribute to Dine to Donate, and that’s that.

Today’s Dine to Donate is helping to fundraise for the Marquette Beautification Committee, a group of Marquette residents who engage in a number of public works projects like planting gardens and cleaning up litter every Spring.

And in an odd twist of fate, corona has actually made it even easier than normal to partake in the fundraiser. In a more normal time, only the proceeds from meals eaten in-person at Aubree’s would be given as part of Dine to Donate; but given recent events and the difficulty of eating inside, Aubree’s has instead re-oriented the event so that any meal purchased from the restaurant, either in-person, pickup, or delivery, is eligible for the Dine to Donate option.

Aaron Taylor, the general manager of Aubree’s, says the event is great to, “Help support the community, and a way for Aubree’s to give back,” which has been a big part of the company’s ethos for as long as it’s been around.

You can find a link to Aubree’s Facebook page, with more information on Dine to Donate, here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MTEC SmartZone announces interim CEO

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Scott MacInnes replaces Daniel Jamison, who announced his resignation Sept. 3.

News

Dine to Donate

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A discussion with Aaron Taylor, the general manager of Aubree's Pizzeria and Grill, about the Dine to Donate fundraiser happening today.

Coronavirus

NMU to increase guest restrictions as coronavirus cases climb in Marquette County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
NMU is restricting guest visits to campus for the next two weeks. For example, the PEIF is being closed to all non-NMU individuals.

News

An adventure through the Porcupine Mountains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
An adventure through the Porcupine Mountains

Latest News

News

Marquette police remind drivers about school bus safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police remind drivers about school bus safety during national school bus safety week

News

Antique store opens in Little Lake

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers able to buy old valuables and items from the past.

News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Coronavirus update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Upper Peninsula listed as the highest risk level in all of Michigan.

News

Hancock High School technology class builds pergola for Canal View Nursing Home

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
A technology class from Hancock High School added a new addition to Canal View Nursing Home in Houghton County.

News

Governor Whitmer discusses the possibility of a statewide shutdown

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor said that her administration is “sounding the alarm bell right now”

News

Florence County Health Department confirms two COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Florence County Health Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that two additional people have died of COVID-19.