Dine to Donate at Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dine to Donate may be one of the easiest fundraisers to participate in — all you have to do is order a meal from Aubree’s today.

To clarify, Dine to Donate is an event Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill holds from time to time to support various businesses, organizations, and community fixtures, such as schools and sports teams. The restaurant donates twenty percent of every total bill towards whichever group they’re supporting that day. So, all you have to do to take part is order a meal from Aubree’s and specify you’d like to contribute to Dine to Donate, and that’s that.

Today’s Dine to Donate is helping to fundraise for the Marquette Beautification Committee, a group of Marquette residents who engage in a number of public works projects like planting gardens and cleaning up litter every Spring.

And in an odd twist of fate, corona has actually made it even easier than normal to partake in the fundraiser. In a more normal time, only the proceeds from meals eaten in-person at Aubree’s would be given as part of Dine to Donate; but given recent events and the difficulty of eating inside, Aubree’s has instead re-oriented the event so that any meal purchased from the restaurant, either in-person, pickup, or delivery, is eligible for the Dine to Donate option.

Aaron Taylor, the general manager of Aubree’s, says the event is great to, “Help support the community, and a way for Aubree’s to give back,” which has been a big part of the company’s ethos for as long as it’s been around.

You can find a link to Aubree’s Facebook page, with more information on Dine to Donate, here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.