Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency opens expanded food distributor warehouse, truck

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency has a new, bigger warehouse and distributor truck.

Community members came together Thursday, for a ribbon cutting and open house in Kingsford.

The new area located at 621 N. Hooper is the food distributor across 10 Upper Michigan counties. The agency put a 2,000-foot expansion on this warehouse.

“This facility is great. It helps us store the food and get the food out in a timely fashion. We can meet the needs of the people who are needing extra food to supplement their groceries every month,” said DICSA’s executive director, Kristin Sommerfeld.

the expansion will allow DICSA to continue distributing food in a safe manner,and helping the community.

