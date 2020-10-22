Delta County Airport receives a new firetruck

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport in Escanaba has a new firetruck. It’s an Oshkosh 4x4 Striker and airport manager Andrea Nummilien says it was a much-needed upgrade.

All operations personnel at the airport and trained firefighters, specifically for airports.

The new firetruck features an infrared camera and digital controls. Nummilien says it’s like going from a flip phone to a smartphone.

“Our old firetruck is a 1992 old Oshkosh and it’s far surpassed the usable life expectancy. The new Oshkosh Striker 4x4 offers us greater fire suppression capabilities along with better versatility and control and all-around safety,” said Andrea Nummilien, Delta County Airport Manager.

The firetruck can reach up to 70 mph and can hold 1,500 gallons of water.

