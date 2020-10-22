Advertisement

Delta County Airport receives a new firetruck

The airport manager says it was a much-needed upgrade
Delta County Airport's new Oshkosh Striker 4x4.
Delta County Airport's new Oshkosh Striker 4x4.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport in Escanaba has a new firetruck. It’s an Oshkosh 4x4 Striker and airport manager Andrea Nummilien says it was a much-needed upgrade.

All operations personnel at the airport and trained firefighters, specifically for airports.

The new firetruck features an infrared camera and digital controls. Nummilien says it’s like going from a flip phone to a smartphone.

“Our old firetruck is a 1992 old Oshkosh and it’s far surpassed the usable life expectancy. The new Oshkosh Striker 4x4 offers us greater fire suppression capabilities along with better versatility and control and all-around safety,” said Andrea Nummilien, Delta County Airport Manager.

The firetruck can reach up to 70 mph and can hold 1,500 gallons of water.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turnout for the campaign event with Donald Trump Jr. in Houghton County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Turnout for the campaign event with Donald Trump Jr. in Houghton County

News

Local businesses prepare for the holiday season

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Even though there has been recent troubles with suppliers sending products, Treasure City already has plenty of Christmas items in stock.

News

‘We are in an accelerated phase of growth’ as we approach the holidays

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Doctor Kevin Piggott discusses the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and what to expect moving towards the cold & flu season

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons and TV6 News Team
The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).

Latest News

News

MRHC presents Great Lakes Diving online Nov. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Eric Smith and Dan Fountain will discuss their adventures such as diving the shipwrecks of Isle Royale.

News

Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency opens expanded food distributor warehouse, truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The new area located at 621 N. Hooper is the food distributor across 10 Upper Michigan counties. The agency put a 2,000-foot expansion on this warehouse.

State

Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord/tenant order through end of 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The amended order provides guidance to courts so that they can consistently process cases that may be affected by the CDC eviction moratorium.

News

Multiple vehicle crash on US-41 in Ishpeming

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Injuries are unknown at this time.

News

Rize U.P., Iron Mountain’s first marijuana retailer open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The facility, located at North Highway US-2, is open seven days a week, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM central time.

News

Showcasing the DNR: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund may have made your favorite park or trail possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JOLENE PRIEST SCHULTZ, Michigan DNR
The trust fund’s original purpose was to fund purchase of land for the public’s enjoyment using revenue derived from oil, gas and mineral rights owned by the state.