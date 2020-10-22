Advertisement

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.
Chick-fil-A to start selling its sauces at Walmart, other national retailers in November.(Source: Chick-fil-A,CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – You’ll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday that its signature condiments will hit some retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix starting in November.

The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide.

The chain says 100% of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

