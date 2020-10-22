All aboard the drive-thru flu clinic at Marq-Tran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the chance to get the annual flu shot from the comfort of your vehicle and away from the cold elements Thursday afternoon at the Marq-Tran building.

The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) held its second drive-thru flu clinic this month, from inside the transit authority’s expansive garage area. The first one took place in Gwinn on October 15.

MCHD teamed up with Marq-Tran and even Marquette Township Fire & Rescue to allow for an efficient and convenient prevention of the flu.

Even without insurance, the shot costs only $10 for uninsured adults and for children 18 years and younger. The high dose flu vaccine for uninsured adults 65 years and older costs $30.

MCHD’s Clinical Program Coordinator Lisa Mahoski said she appreciated the busy turnout Thursday and seeing immunocompromised come for the vaccine through the drive-thru process.

“It’s really efficient if they’re able to stay in their vehicle, drive through, get their flu shot, not have to be out in the public and getting exposed to other things," said MCHD Clinical Program Coordinator Lisa Mahoski.

The Marquette County Health Department is offering flu vaccinations in their office by appointment only.

Please call 906-475-7844 to schedule an appointment.

