Advertisement

All aboard the drive-thru flu clinic at Marq-Tran

Marquette County Health Department holds second drive-thru flu clinic for the month of October.
Marquette County Health Department holds second drive-thru flu clinic for the month of October.
Marquette County Health Department holds second drive-thru flu clinic for the month of October.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the chance to get the annual flu shot from the comfort of your vehicle and away from the cold elements Thursday afternoon at the Marq-Tran building.

The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) held its second drive-thru flu clinic this month, from inside the transit authority’s expansive garage area. The first one took place in Gwinn on October 15.

MCHD teamed up with Marq-Tran and even Marquette Township Fire & Rescue to allow for an efficient and convenient prevention of the flu.

Even without insurance, the shot costs only $10 for uninsured adults and for children 18 years and younger. The high dose flu vaccine for uninsured adults 65 years and older costs $30.

MCHD’s Clinical Program Coordinator Lisa Mahoski said she appreciated the busy turnout Thursday and seeing immunocompromised come for the vaccine through the drive-thru process.

“It’s really efficient if they’re able to stay in their vehicle, drive through, get their flu shot, not have to be out in the public and getting exposed to other things," said MCHD Clinical Program Coordinator Lisa Mahoski.

The Marquette County Health Department is offering flu vaccinations in their office by appointment only.

Please call 906-475-7844 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aspirus health system officials give regional COVID-19 update

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Aspirus health system's press briefing Thursday covered testing positivity rates, impact on staffing and re-emphasis on slowing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Marthaler Marquette hosts fundraiser to ‘Drive Cancer Out’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Marthaler Marquette hosts its second annual event in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Turnout for the campaign event with Donald Trump Jr. in Houghton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Turnout for the campaign event with Donald Trump Jr. in Houghton County

Latest News

News

Local businesses prepare for the holiday season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Even though there has been recent troubles with suppliers sending products, Treasure City already has plenty of Christmas items in stock.

News

Delta County Airport receives a new firetruck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
All operations personnel at the airport and trained firefighters, specifically for airports.

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event at Houghton County Memorial Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons and TV6 News Team
The event began with an introduction from U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI).

News

MRHC presents Great Lakes Diving online Nov. 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Eric Smith and Dan Fountain will discuss their adventures such as diving the shipwrecks of Isle Royale.

News

Dickinson-Iron Community Services Agency opens expanded food distributor warehouse, truck

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The new area located at 621 N. Hooper is the food distributor across 10 Upper Michigan counties. The agency put a 2,000-foot expansion on this warehouse.

State

Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord/tenant order through end of 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The amended order provides guidance to courts so that they can consistently process cases that may be affected by the CDC eviction moratorium.