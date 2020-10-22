A wintry mix comes today

An area of low pressure will lift from the plains today. It will skirt south of the U.P. across Lake Michigan and the Northern Lower tonight through tomorrow. As it heads our way snow will move in across the western counties around midday. Then, rain/snow mixed with sleet will develop in the central counties. And, the rain will be the dominant precipitation across the eastern U.P. this afternoon through tomorrow morning as temperatures will trend in the 40s. Lake effect snow showers will linger tomorrow along the north wind belts. Snow amounts across the west will range from 3-5″. Roads will be slushy during this time period, drive with caution!

Today: Snow showers in the west, mix in the central, rain east

Highs: 30s west, low 40s elsewhere

Friday: Morning mixed showers, snow west, light rain east

Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Morning light snow along the north wind belts

Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow during the afternoon

Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Light snow showers along the northwest wind belts

Highs: Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: Mainly 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

Highs: Continued 30s

