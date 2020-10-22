A wintry mix comes today
The active pattern continues with our next system
An area of low pressure will lift from the plains today. It will skirt south of the U.P. across Lake Michigan and the Northern Lower tonight through tomorrow. As it heads our way snow will move in across the western counties around midday. Then, rain/snow mixed with sleet will develop in the central counties. And, the rain will be the dominant precipitation across the eastern U.P. this afternoon through tomorrow morning as temperatures will trend in the 40s. Lake effect snow showers will linger tomorrow along the north wind belts. Snow amounts across the west will range from 3-5″. Roads will be slushy during this time period, drive with caution!
Today: Snow showers in the west, mix in the central, rain east
Highs: 30s west, low 40s elsewhere
Friday: Morning mixed showers, snow west, light rain east
Highs: 30s west, low 40s east
Saturday: Morning light snow along the north wind belts
Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s east
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow during the afternoon
Highs: Low to mid-30s
Monday: Light snow showers along the northwest wind belts
Highs: Mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: Mainly 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold
Highs: Continued 30s
