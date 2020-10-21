Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 110 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 114 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically, only shown if they had changes today):

Alger: 2 cases

Delta: 49 cases, 1 death, 7 recoveries

Dickinson: 15 cases

Gogebic: 6 cases

Houghton: 16 cases

Iron: 2 cases

Luce: 2 cases

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: (-5 cases) (TV6 has reached out to the health department about this discrepancy, but hasn’t heard back yet)

Menominee: 16 cases

Ontonagon: 1 case

Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5:10 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 4,550 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,970 are considered recovered and 76 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 54 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 19. Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 21.

Aspirus hospitals have seven patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has four patients, and three more in the ICU. Munising Memorial Hospital has one patient and none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and two in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 19 patients and six in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two patients and two more in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 134,204 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.90 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 21.

Michigan reported 1,597 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 150,989. Thirty-three new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,086 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 109,539. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

