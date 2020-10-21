UP roadside parks to close for the season Oct. 30

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Friday, Oct. 30.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late-April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

