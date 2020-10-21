Advertisement

UP roadside parks to close for the season Oct. 30

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P.
MDOT's Tioga Creek Roadside Park honoring Phillip A. Lynwood in Baraga County. (WLUC Photo)
MDOT's Tioga Creek Roadside Park honoring Phillip A. Lynwood in Baraga County. (WLUC Photo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Friday, Oct. 30.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They usually close in late October and reopen in mid- to late-April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette County Sheriff’s truck stolen, crashed Wednesday morning

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.

State

11 men have been charged as Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation hits 2-year mark

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Gary Jacobs, a priest at parishes in Ewen and Iron Mountain, is facing 10 counts in 5 cases. Roy Joseph, a priest in Marquette, is facing one county of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

State

MDHHS issues order updating requirements for residential care facilities’ indoor visitation

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of the morning of October 21, every county in the Upper Peninsula is at risk level E, meaning no visitation is allowed.

News

Dickinson, Iron Communities that Care to join together

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The two already share resources such as Northpointe, the court system, and the health department.

Latest News

News

Marquette YMCA hosts the Strong Challenge and other events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
YMCA Marketing Director Grace Brindle discusses the Strong Challenge, an on-going six week event hosted by the YMCA.

News

YMCA Hosts Strong Challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
YMCA Marketing Director Grace Brindle discusses the Strong Challenge, an on-going six week event hosted by the YMCA.

News

A record number of visitors and rescues at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Park staff has made 40 rescues since June 22

News

New Attitudes Dance holding drive thru Halloween dance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New Attitudes Dance Studio will hold a drive-thru Halloween dance

News

United Way handing out 23,000 masks in Marquette

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County will be handing out 23,000 masks this weekend for the community

News

Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Students and teachers return to the classroom after two weeks of online lecture.