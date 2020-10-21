Advertisement

United Way handing out 23,000 masks in Marquette

(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County continuing its efforts to help the community. The organization’s latest project is to supply people with masks.

Saturday, October 24 in Marquette, members will be handing out 23,000 masks, for free. They come in packs of five and can be picked up at the Peninsula Medical Center. For the United Way, it’s just another way to help keep the community safe.

“We’re looking at different ways to reach out to the community and just help fill the gaps or fill the needs that are unmet and masks are one of those things that we can do, there’s definitely a need and we want to keep the community safe,” said Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County Executive Director.

The masks can be picked up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the medical center in Marquette. This is the second round of mask distribution by the United Way of Marquette County.

