New Attitudes Dance holding drive thru Halloween dance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio in Marquette is getting ready for a Halloween dance. The students have been practicing using Halloween themed music.

On October 30, the drive-thru event will feature performances you can see from the safety of your car. The event came up as the Owner of the studio realized many of the normal events this coming holiday season may not be held as normal.

“We were just looking for different ways to celebrate the holidays coming up, Halloween being first, and looking for new ideas for our performers this year so we thought we’d come up with something we could involve the community in since Halloween is bound to look a little different this year for everyone,” said Janna Benedict, Owner of New Attitudes.

The Halloween dance will be at the Hope Church at Front and Ridge streets in Marquette. It goes from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and it’s free.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.