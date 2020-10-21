More Rain and Snow Develops Across Upper Michigan Thursday Afternoon

Thursday: Cloudy, snow and rain developing mid-day into the afternoon west, rain over eastern sections

Highs: mid 30s to around 40 west half, 40s east

Friday: Lingering light rain and snow, cloudy, brisk northwest winds

Highs: 30s to 40s

Saturday: Cold, mostly cloudy skies, chance of flurries

Highs: 30s to around 40, warmest east and south

Sunday: Cloudy, chance of light snow developing across much of Upper Michigan

Highs: mainly 30s

Temperatures are expected to remain well below average through the next work week.

