More Rain and Snow Develops Across Upper Michigan Thursday Afternoon
Some Accumulating Snow Expected Again Over Western Portions
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday: Cloudy, snow and rain developing mid-day into the afternoon west, rain over eastern sections
Highs: mid 30s to around 40 west half, 40s east
Friday: Lingering light rain and snow, cloudy, brisk northwest winds
Highs: 30s to 40s
Saturday: Cold, mostly cloudy skies, chance of flurries
Highs: 30s to around 40, warmest east and south
Sunday: Cloudy, chance of light snow developing across much of Upper Michigan
Highs: mainly 30s
Temperatures are expected to remain well below average through the next work week.
