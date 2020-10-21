Advertisement

Marquette YMCA hosts the Strong Challenge and other events

The Strong Challenge began this past Monday, and runs for the next six weeks.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Fall middles out into gray days, it’s always nice to have something to do that gets you out and about in one way or another — and the Strong Challenge, hosted by the Marquette YMCA, is exactly that.

The challenge is a six-week online event that anyone can participate in. It was started by the Cincinnati YMCA and has since been adopted nationally. Each week will deliver new goals, activities, and opportunities to exercise or meet with other people. And one of the best parts — each session is only twenty minutes per day.

This new challenge isn’t meant to just motivate people to exercise — it’s meant to try and bring them together as well. Participants can see who has registered in the community, and can reach out via Facebook or other social media to get in contact. You can even make a Strong Challenge member in your community an AccountabiliBuddy, who will help keep you on track check in, and vice versa.

Grace Brindle, the YMCA’s Marketing Director, has been heavily involved with setting up the Strong Challenge, and gave a quick insight into what the Challenge might look like, saying, “Each week has it’s own focus, and because the YMCA focuses on the mind, body, and spirit for all, each week might have a different focus.... say, for instance, connecting.... sometimes we need to disconnect a little bit to might have a different focus.... 2020′s been hard, and sometimes we need to disconnect a little bit in order to reconnect with what’s going on around us.”

The YMCA is also offering a number of both in-person and online programs. In-person options range from accessing the gym to open swim in the pool, contingent, of course, on adherence to social-distancing, sanitization, and mask-wearing when appropriate. Online options include a variety of classes offered by a number of personal trainers, who will stream or record their workouts so members can follow along from the comfort of their own home.

You can find more information on the Strong Challenge here, and if you want to sign up, just text STRONG to 906 - 205 - 4568.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YMCA Hosts Strong Challenge

Updated: 41 minutes ago
YMCA Marketing Director Grace Brindle discusses the Strong Challenge, an on-going six week event hosted by the YMCA.

News

A record number of visitors and rescues at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Park staff has made 40 rescues since June 22

News

New Attitudes Dance holding drive thru Halloween dance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
New Attitudes Dance Studio will hold a drive-thru Halloween dance

News

United Way handing out 23,000 masks in Marquette

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The United Way of Marquette County will be handing out 23,000 masks this weekend for the community

Latest News

News

Munising Public Schools resume in-person learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Students and teachers return to the classroom after two weeks of online lecture.

News

Business continues at Munising café as tourist season comes to end

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Senator Stabenow announces 1.9M to support Michigan fruit and vegetable growers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Over one million dollars will be allotted to support Michigan specialty crop growers who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery plants and flowers.

News

Clerk’s office present absentee ballot options

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan Secretary of State released a press release Tuesday stating 3 million mail-in ballots have been requested, but only 1.5 million have been received as of October 19.

News

Superior Solar to hold virtual community meeting about proposed Sands Township project

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The meeting will be open to the public and cover many topics.

State Politics

Donald Trump Jr. to host ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Calumet Thursday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila, Andrew LaCombe and Nick Friend
The event will be held at the Houghton County Memorial Airport on October 22.