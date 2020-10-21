Marquette YMCA hosts the Strong Challenge and other events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Fall middles out into gray days, it’s always nice to have something to do that gets you out and about in one way or another — and the Strong Challenge, hosted by the Marquette YMCA, is exactly that.

The challenge is a six-week online event that anyone can participate in. It was started by the Cincinnati YMCA and has since been adopted nationally. Each week will deliver new goals, activities, and opportunities to exercise or meet with other people. And one of the best parts — each session is only twenty minutes per day.

This new challenge isn’t meant to just motivate people to exercise — it’s meant to try and bring them together as well. Participants can see who has registered in the community, and can reach out via Facebook or other social media to get in contact. You can even make a Strong Challenge member in your community an AccountabiliBuddy, who will help keep you on track check in, and vice versa.

Grace Brindle, the YMCA’s Marketing Director, has been heavily involved with setting up the Strong Challenge, and gave a quick insight into what the Challenge might look like, saying, “Each week has it’s own focus, and because the YMCA focuses on the mind, body, and spirit for all, each week might have a different focus.... say, for instance, connecting.... sometimes we need to disconnect a little bit to might have a different focus.... 2020′s been hard, and sometimes we need to disconnect a little bit in order to reconnect with what’s going on around us.”

The YMCA is also offering a number of both in-person and online programs. In-person options range from accessing the gym to open swim in the pool, contingent, of course, on adherence to social-distancing, sanitization, and mask-wearing when appropriate. Online options include a variety of classes offered by a number of personal trainers, who will stream or record their workouts so members can follow along from the comfort of their own home.

You can find more information on the Strong Challenge here, and if you want to sign up, just text STRONG to 906 - 205 - 4568.

