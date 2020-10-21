Marquette Secretary of State office closed after close contact with COVID-19 positive person

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette branch office for the Michigan Secretary of State is temporarily closed until further notice.

According to a Facebook post by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, a customer who was at the Marquette office tested positive for COVID-19.

The Michigan SOS says emails have been sent out to customers with scheduled appointments, giving the option to complete their transaction at the Escanaba branch or to reschedule.

Michigan residents who need SOS services, can also schedule a different appointment at any Michigan Secretary of State branch office. Appointments can be scheduled online here.

Local health departments are contacting anyone who was at a high risk of exposure.

