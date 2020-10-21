Advertisement

Marquette Secretary of State office closed after close contact with COVID-19 positive person

Appointments can happen at another branch or completely rescheduled.
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette branch office for the Michigan Secretary of State is temporarily closed until further notice.

According to a Facebook post by the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, a customer who was at the Marquette office tested positive for COVID-19.

The Michigan SOS says emails have been sent out to customers with scheduled appointments, giving the option to complete their transaction at the Escanaba branch or to reschedule.

Michigan residents who need SOS services, can also schedule a different appointment at any Michigan Secretary of State branch office. Appointments can be scheduled online here.

Local health departments are contacting anyone who was at a high risk of exposure.

The Secretary of State office in #Marquette is unavailable for customer transactions until further notice following a...

Posted by Michigan Secretary of State's Office on Monday, October 19, 2020

