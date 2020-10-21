Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s truck stolen, crashed Wednesday morning

Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff has a message to get out to the public: “Lock your vehicles.”

This after Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.

When Sheriff Zyburt completed his interview, his marked patrol truck was missing, though his keys were hooked onto his belt.

The sheriff thought his road deputies were playing a practical joke on him, so he called his road lieutenant to ask where his truck had been moved. The lieutenant told the sheriff he had no idea what he was talking about, but as they spoke, Marquette County Central Dispatch notified them there was a marked police vehicle in the ditch on Forestville Road.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies drove to that location and the department’s new tracking K-9, Deja, was dispatched to the scene of the crash. Within 10 minutes, Deja was on track and located the suspect in a restroom at the Forestville boat launch.

The suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Though Sheriff Zyburt had his keys, there was an extra set of keys inside the patrol vehicle. But, the sheriff’s office said it is unknown how the suspect got into the truck, as the sheriff knows he locked it before his interview.

The sheriff’s office said, “Lesson of the day: If it can happen to the Sheriff, it can happen to you. Lock your vehicles.”

And maybe don’t leave an extra set of keys inside.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

