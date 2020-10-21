Hancock High School technology class builds pergola for Canal View Nursing Home

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A technology class from Hancock High School added a new addition to Canal View Nursing Home in Houghton County.

The advanced industrial technology class from Hancock High School assembled a new pergola for nursing home residents at Canal View Wednesday.

“This particular project was brought to us by Bruce Witting last year, and I jumped at the chance. I thought it was cool.”

Gary Mishica, industrial technology teacher, says the project began in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID and weather issues.

“We started the first of it last week and of course weather didn’t cooperate and all that, so we decided we were going to do it today regardless of the weather. So, here we are in the snow and the rain.”

According to Mishica, this is the second round of installation after the first pergola the class built warped and twisted.

“We had to redo all four corner posts, so that put us way back.”

And although there were challenges, Mishica says community projects like these are something his students can continue to look back on for years to come.

“It’s going to be something we can see every time we go by. So, it’s going to be a neat little remembrance of our 2020 construction project.”

Mishica says the class will have some finishing touches to add once the weather clears up and has plans to add planters so the residents can have their own garden.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.