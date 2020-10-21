Governor Whitmer discusses the possibility of a statewide shutdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer discussed the possibility of another statewide shutdown.

The governor said that her administration is “sounding the alarm bell right now”.

This with the hopes of avoiding another statewide lockdown.

The governor pointing to rising COVID-19 cases in neighboring states as something she is trying to avoid.

According to Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun, the U.P. has the highest testing positivity rate among any region in the state at 9.3%.

This as the state’s cases per million people per day is up 80% over last month.

“I’m just going to be frank. Our numbers are not good," said Governor Whitmer at her COVID-19 press conference today. "They are moving in the wrong direction. We know that our fate can change quickly. That is why we are sounding the alarm bell right now. These numbers are moving in the wrong direction. We are at a dangerous moment where there is the possibility of it just becoming community spread that it becomes out of control.”

It is unclear how the Michigan Supreme Court decision to repeal a portion of the governor’s emergency powers will impact a potential decision to move the state back into a shutdown.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.