Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives Coronavirus update

Upper Peninsula listed as the highest risk level in all of Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both acknowledged today that the numbers are trending in the wrong direction across the state. The Governor says everyone should take this virus seriously.

“Based on what we know, a vaccine will not be available, much less widely distributed, for several months,” Whitmer stated.

As of today, there are just under 151,000 coronavirus cases in Michigan, and a little over 7,000 deaths. Dr. Khaldun says the Upper Peninsula is listed at the highest risk level in the entire state.

“The Upper Peninsula region has a rate of 337 cases per million people per day and has 9.3% positivity for test,” Khaldun explained.

Three weeks ago, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the governor’s executive orders aimed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Whitmer, though, says the MDHHS safety guidelines are still in place.

“Masks must be worn,” Whitmer said, "at any gathering occurring at a business, at an office, at schools, child care facilities, sporting events, and other non-residential events.”

Whitmer also explained how this pandemic can get personal for anyone anywhere. She revealed today that one of her best friends is currently battling COVID-19, prompting her to explain that while she and everyone around the country is exhausted from the pandemic, its end is not in sight just yet.

“We are all tired of this,” she said. "I am, too. It’s hard, it’s taken a toll on all of us, and our frustrations are very close to the surface. And yet, we are not done with COVID-19 because it’s not done with us.”

Additionally, with less than two weeks until Election Day, the Governor is recommending that people hand deliver their absentee ballots to their local clerk’s office, instead of mailing it in at this point....or vote in person on November 3rd.

For more information on voting, go to michigan.gov/vote.

