Advertisement

Game of the Week: Bayshore Rivalry

The Bayshore Rivalry: Escanaba vs. Gladstone
The Bayshore Rivalry: Escanaba vs. Gladstone(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA/GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The 2020 high school football regular season will close out with some great rivalries, including our game of the week, the Bayshore Rivalry between Escanaba and Gladstone.

Even in a season so strange, this rivalry runs deep.

“We need to win, it’s a must win game. we just want to do as best as we can to hopefully win this next game,” said Cameron Ballard, a wide receiver for Gladstone.

Both teams are coming off of losses. For Escanaba, it was just their first game of the season.

“We would’ve liked to have gotten Marquette four games in,” said Escanaba wide receiver Byrant Maki. "It’s tough going in there in our first game when they’ve had a few games in, but we played how we did, and we know we can do better. so we’re just going to be ready for Gladstone.”

Gladstone have now lost two in a row, a close heart breaker at Kingsford, and then a lopsided shutout in Menominee. They hope a game like this can re-energize them before the playoffs.

“Honestly, a win here would build confidence going into the postseason,” said Ballard. "So we hope to get a good seed and see how it goes from there.”

Each team knows they’ll be getting their opponents' best shot.

“It’s a rivalry game, Gladstone is very well coached by coach Jeff Hansen, and they’ve got some studs on their team," said Escanaba head coach Dave Howes. "So we’ve got to be ready to play. They’re going to be ready for us, and it’s going to be a big battle.”

“We expect to get the best version of Escanaba that they can put out there," said Hansen. "I know that coach Howes and his staff will have their kids ready to play. It’s the Bayshore Rivalry game, so enough said when it comes to motivation.”

With a game between such close neighbors, there’s no edge with home field.

“Obviously you’d rather the home game, but this is one of the better away games to have, just because it’s so close,” said Maki.

Kickoff this Friday for the Bayshore Rivalry is set for 7 p.m. in Gladstone.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday Night Fever

Marquette and Pickford remain atop the rankings in third week of high school football polls

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Week three rankings

Friday Night Fever

UP High School Football: Top Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Best plays from Week 5.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 16 20

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:33 AM EDT
Calumet's Paul Sturos scores on this run against Hancock.

Friday Night Fever

Game of the Week: Hancock vs. Calumet

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Kickoff from McAfee field is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Latest News

Friday Night Fever

Marquette takes top spot, Pickford holds steady in second week of high school football polls

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Second rankings of the high school football season.

Sports

Great Lakes 8-Man football conference makes change to Week 5 schedule

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This, confirmed in an email from a conference official.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 9 20

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:54 AM EDT
Highlights from five U.P. HS football games, plus one boys soccer match.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 9 20

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT
Kingsford's Zach Person catches pass from Mike Menegusso in 30-28 win over Gladstone.

Friday Night Fever

Game of the Week: Gladstone at Kingsford

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
3-0 Gladstone travels to 2-1 Kingsford in this matchup of top ranked teams.

Sports

Gladstone, Pickford lead the way in first high school football polls of the season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
First rankings of the high school football season.