Game of the Week: Bayshore Rivalry

ESCANABA/GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The 2020 high school football regular season will close out with some great rivalries, including our game of the week, the Bayshore Rivalry between Escanaba and Gladstone.

Even in a season so strange, this rivalry runs deep.

“We need to win, it’s a must win game. we just want to do as best as we can to hopefully win this next game,” said Cameron Ballard, a wide receiver for Gladstone.

Both teams are coming off of losses. For Escanaba, it was just their first game of the season.

“We would’ve liked to have gotten Marquette four games in,” said Escanaba wide receiver Byrant Maki. "It’s tough going in there in our first game when they’ve had a few games in, but we played how we did, and we know we can do better. so we’re just going to be ready for Gladstone.”

Gladstone have now lost two in a row, a close heart breaker at Kingsford, and then a lopsided shutout in Menominee. They hope a game like this can re-energize them before the playoffs.

“Honestly, a win here would build confidence going into the postseason,” said Ballard. "So we hope to get a good seed and see how it goes from there.”

Each team knows they’ll be getting their opponents' best shot.

“It’s a rivalry game, Gladstone is very well coached by coach Jeff Hansen, and they’ve got some studs on their team," said Escanaba head coach Dave Howes. "So we’ve got to be ready to play. They’re going to be ready for us, and it’s going to be a big battle.”

“We expect to get the best version of Escanaba that they can put out there," said Hansen. "I know that coach Howes and his staff will have their kids ready to play. It’s the Bayshore Rivalry game, so enough said when it comes to motivation.”

With a game between such close neighbors, there’s no edge with home field.

“Obviously you’d rather the home game, but this is one of the better away games to have, just because it’s so close,” said Maki.

Kickoff this Friday for the Bayshore Rivalry is set for 7 p.m. in Gladstone.

