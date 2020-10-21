Florence mother and daughter bake cookies to raise awareness for domestic violence

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Over 50 batches of ‘Ella’s dozen’, or at least 750 chocolate chip cookies have been made in the DeRoche’s kitchen in Florence, Wisc.

“We can be up until 10 o’clock at night baking, but there’s a thought in your mind, this is going to something good,” said Ella DeRoche, an 11-year-old baker.

Ella and her mom Jesy, began their fundraising efforts over two weeks ago with the thought to donate all the money raised to the Iron Mountain Caring House.

“We picked domestic violence because someone close to me has experience something like this, and I wanted to raise awareness to it,” explained Ella.

Each batch is made with care, then mailed, picked-up or delivered. Jesy says they have even gotten donations from Marquette, Milwaukee, and Michigan’s lower peninsula.

“I am extremely proud of my daughter, just the heart that she has,” she said.

The duo has raised over $1,200 with these tasty cookies and say they will keep baking as long as it can bring attention to domestic violence.

“Domestic violence isn’t okay and if you’re someone being affected by it, then you need to speak up because no one deserves to be treated that way,” said Ella.

With October being Domestic Violence awareness month Cheryl O’Neil the Caring House executive director says these efforts will help.

“With children, with homeschooling we have to have devices available for them because sometimes they leave their home with nothing,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil says the funds will go towards those electronics.

The DeRoche’s take any donation amount, with or without a cookie order, and are also accepting ingredients to continue.

“This is going to something good, and that really motivates me to keep going an keep selling cookies,” said Ella.

