Florence County Health Department confirms two COVID-19 deaths

Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Florence County Health Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that two additional people have died of COVID-19.

According to a post on the Health Department’s Facebook page, this bring the county’s death toll up to six people.

The health department is not releasing the names of the deceased in respect for the “confidentiality of the family during their bereavement”, the post read.

No other details have been release at this time.

