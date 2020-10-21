Donations needed for Thanksgiving dinner

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. But the Salvation Army in Escanaba is providing a way for community members to still receive a Thanksgiving meal.

The Thanksgiving Dinner was never solely about the meal, it’s really all about the community.

“It’s never been about whether you can afford it or not because there’s no cost to anybody, but it’s about having people getting together on that day so they’re not alone,” said Dennis LaMarch, organizer for Escanaba’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

And with the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s community dinner was canceled.

“The governor’s rules for separation of people and serving was going to be too much of a challenge for us,” said LaMarch.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a meal.

The Salvation Army in Escanaba will be handing out frozen meals on Wednesday, November 25th to be heated up on Thanksgiving.

“We’re not taking it over, so we don’t want anybody to get worried, but we need all the volunteers we can get for this to serve and get the stuff together. We definitely are just looking forward to the opportunity. We’re really excited,” said Maj. Alex Norton from Salvation Army in Escanaba.

The Salvation Army is shooting for around 300 meals, so you’re asked to call and RSVP with how many meals you need by November 21. They’re asking for food donations to make this possible.

“This is not something we normally plan for. We’re already serving the meals we do plan for, so our food budget is not even geared up for this at all,” said Norton.

Traditional Thanksgiving foods are needed like turkey, green beans, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies.

The hope is that the traditional Community Thanksgiving Dinner can return next year.

